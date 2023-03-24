S. Korea posts IPR trade deficit in 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a trade deficit in intellectual property rights (IPRs) in 2022, partly due to shortfalls in industrial property rights, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's cross-border IPR trade shortfalls stood at US$1.33 billion last year, compared with a surplus of $160 million a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The shortfalls stemmed partly from a rise in deficit from trade of industrial property rights, including patents, which came to $2.62 billion last year. Meanwhile, it posted a surplus of $1.52 billion in copyright trade, including cultural and art contents and software development.
The country's manufacturing sector posted an IPR trade surplus of $120 million last year, while the service sector posted a deficit of $1.55 billion, the data showed.
By country, South Korea posted deficits with the United States, Britain and Japan of $1.9 billion, $1.73 billion and $370 million, respectively. With Vietnam and China, the country logged surpluses of $1.71 billion and $1.03 billion, according to the data.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA