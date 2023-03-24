SME exports climb 3.6 pct in Feb.
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Exports by South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) went up nearly 4 percent in February from a year earlier, the first on-year increase in six months, data showed Friday.
Local SMEs' overseas shipments stood at US$9.54 billion last month, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Small Business Institute.
It marked the first on-year expansion since August last year.
The institute attributed the February increase to two more working days and the weakness of the local currency to the U.S. dollar.
Yet local small businesses' overall production remained sluggish in February due to a global economic slowdown and weak domestic demand, it added.
Exports of ships, offshore structures and parts more than quadrupled last month, with those of autos surging nearly 94 percent.
In contrast, overseas shipments of petroleum products, steel plates and semiconductors fell 26.3 percent, 13.4 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.
Exports to the United States rose 3.8 percent on-year in February, but those to Hong Kong, China and Vietnam declined 9.5 percent, 8.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
In February, South Korea's overall exports fell 7.3 percent on-year to $50.1 billion due mainly to weak global demand for semiconductors amid an economic slowdown, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline.
The data also showed the combined SME workforce standing at 24.58 million as of end-February, up 201,000 from a year earlier, with their January production index shrinking 14.1 percent from a year earlier.
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA