Kakao Entertainment, Colombia Record team up for IVE's North American debut

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean entertainment company Kakao Entertainment said Friday it will partner with American record label Columbia Records for K-pop girl group IVE's debut in the North American market.

Kakao Entertainment America struck a partnership agreement with Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music, to support the group's first official album, "I've IVE," due on April 10.

Columbia Records will assist with global music distribution, local marketing and promotion of the album, which will begin with the pre-album release of the single "Kitsch" on Monday, according to Kakao.

"IVE will expand its presence abroad through the first official album, beginning with the North American market," Kakao Entertainment, which controls IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, said in a release.

Debuted in December 2021, the six-member group rose to stardom with its three megahit singles, "Eleven," "Love Dive" and "After Like."

Columbia's roster includes many popular artists, including Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Beyonce.

K-pop rookie girl group IVE is seen in this photo provided by its management agency Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)