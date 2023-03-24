SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.51 3.51

2-M 3.53 3.53

3-M 3.55 3.55

6-M 3.62 3.62

12-M 3.62 3.62



(END)