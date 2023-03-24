Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Friday to make North Korea pay for its reckless provocations as the regime claimed to have carried out additional simulations of nuclear attacks on its enemies.
Yoon issued the warning hours after North Korea said it conducted the simulations this week involving cruise missile launches and an underwater nuclear attack drone, with leader Kim Jong-un threatening to make Seoul and Washington "plunge into despair."
"North Korea is advancing its nuclear weapons by the day, and carrying out missile provocations with an unprecedented intensity," Yoon said at a memorial ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day at the national cemetery in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.
"I will make sure North Korea pays the price for its reckless provocations," he said.
West Sea Defense Day commemorates the 55 service members who died in action while defending the Northern Limit Line, the de facto western maritime border between South and North Korea, between 2002 and 2010.
The 55 include the 46 sailors killed aboard the corvette Cheonan in March 2010 in a torpedo attack blamed on the North.
"Our government and military will dramatically strengthen the South Korean three-axis system in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile advancements and provocations, and further solidify security cooperation between South Korea and the United States, and between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan," Yoon said, referring to a military system involving anti-missile defense, a program to incapacitate the North Korean leadership, and a preemptive strike platform.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA