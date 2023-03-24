Hyundai Motor sets up Thai branch to compete with Japanese rivals
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it has set up a branch in Thailand to gain a share in the local market dominated by Japanese carmakers.
Hyundai has recently established Hyundai Mobility Thailand and will begin its operations on April 1, a company official said over the phone.
The Thai branch will be in charge of Hyundai Motor's vehicle sales, marketing and after-sales services. It may consider building a local production facility depending on market demand, he said.
The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs has shipped a small number of models, such as vans, to the Southeast Asian country due to high import tariffs and other reasons.
Hyundai launched the multipurpose vehicle Stargazer at the Bangkok International Motor Show held from March 23-April 2 while planning to launch the compact Creta SUV in the second quarter.
The company also displayed the all-electric IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 models in the motor show.
In Southeast Asia, Hyundai also has branches in Indonesia and the Philippines.
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA