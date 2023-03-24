Former regulator head tapped for Woori Financial chief
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean financial holdings firm, on Friday appointed a former regulator chief as its new chairman and chief executive officer.
Yim Jong-yong, a former chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), took office earlier in the day as the financial giant's shareholders approved his appointment, in succession of his predecessor Son Tae-seung.
Born in 1959, Yim led the FSC from 2015 to 2017 and served as a vice finance minister in 2010. He also took the helm of Nonghyup Financial Group between 2013 and 2015.
