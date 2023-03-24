SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea tested a new underwater nuclear weapon earlier this week capable of spawning a "radioactive tsunami" and stealthily attacking enemies, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.

Separately, the North also conducted a cruise missile drill using missiles "tipped with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead" as it slammed the combined military exercises between South Korea and the United States as an "actual drill" for "occupying" Pyongyang, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday issued a strong warning against the United States' demand for the North's complete denuclearization, saying the regime will take it as "declaring a war."

Jo Chol-su, director general of the international organization department at North Korea's foreign ministry, made the remark in a statement announced after the U.S. called for a U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution against the North's missile launches and human rights abuses at a UNSC meeting in New York on Monday (local time).



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Hamhung area on the North's east coast from 10:15 a.m. It did not immediately provide other details.



------------

N. Korea convenes meeting to discuss natural disaster prevention measures

SEOUL -- North Korea has convened a meeting of its national crisis response committee to discuss ways to strengthen the country's capability to tackle natural disasters and other challenges, state media reported Wednesday.

The meeting took place virtually Tuesday to discuss progress in natural disaster prevention projects, such as recovery efforts from last year's floods and measures to "swiftly" deal with various disasters, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea said Monday it conducted drills simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack against its enemies over the weekend, as the United States and South Korea are staging their joint annual military exercise.

The North's leader Kim Jong-un "guided" the training held Saturday and Sunday, including a ballistic missile launch drill designed to verify the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Photos carried by state media showed his daughter Ju-ae also oversaw the drills.

