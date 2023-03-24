Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea calls on N. Korea to pay back US$80 mln loan
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry Friday called on North Korea to repay its 2007 loan of industrial raw materials, worth US$80 million, from Seoul, saying it is coming to maturity.
Under an inter-Korean agreement at that time, meant to help improve the North's light industries, the South loaned the North raw materials needed to produce garments, shoes and soaps.
------------
Unification minister discusses cooperation on N. Korea with top Japanese officials
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister had discussions with top Japanese government officials on ways to bolster cooperation over North Korea's nuclear and missile problems and the issue of those abducted by the North decades ago, according to his office Friday.
Kwon Young-se had talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in Tokyo on Thursday, the second day of his four-day trip to Japan, it said.
------------
(LEAD) Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Friday to make North Korea pay for its reckless provocations as the regime claimed to have carried out additional simulations of nuclear attacks on its enemies.
Yoon issued the warning hours after North Korea said it conducted the simulations this week involving cruise missile launches and an underwater nuclear attack drone, with leader Kim Jong-un threatening to make Seoul and Washington "plunge into despair."
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5 yrs
SEOUL -- South Korea has co-sponsored a U.N. human rights council draft resolution on North Korea's gross rights violations for the first time in five years, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Seoul has participated as a co-sponsor in the draft resolution to be adopted at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) around April 3, according to the ministry.
------------
S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials
SEOUL -- The South Korean government announced a ban Tuesday on the export via a third country of dozens of materials that can be used for North Korea's satellite development.
The move is aimed at prohibiting the secretive nuclear-armed nation from circumventing U.N. Security Council sanctions, as Pyongyang said it plans to put what it claims to be a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in spring.
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA