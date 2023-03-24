Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 20 -- N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
21 -- S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials
22 -- N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization
23 -- S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5 yrs
24 -- N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA