Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 March 24, 2023

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

March 20 -- N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA

21 -- S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials

22 -- N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization

23 -- S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5 yrs

24 -- N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA

Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!