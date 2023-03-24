SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



NAVER 202,500 DN 1,500

NCsoft 378,000 DN 2,000

DSME 23,600 DN 600

KIWOOM 94,900 DN 400

LG H&H 581,000 DN 3,000

Kangwonland 19,350 DN 130

DWEC 4,010 UP 5

Kakao 61,400 DN 200

HANATOUR SERVICE 59,100 0

COSMAX 76,800 DN 500

Kogas 26,100 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 202,500 DN 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,050 UP 400

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,800 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 119,900 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 3,240 UP 15

KEPCO E&C 73,400 UP 2,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 315,000 0

LGCHEM 690,000 DN 22,000

KEPCO KPS 36,600 UP 450

HDSINFRA 7,430 UP 50

DWS 41,850 DN 1,500

Hanchem 195,700 UP 2,800

ZINUS 27,700 DN 900

PanOcean 5,540 DN 30

LG Display 15,250 UP 490

SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 300

Doosan Enerbility 16,300 UP 170

Doosanfc 33,050 UP 450

LOTTE TOUR 13,570 DN 50

SK 165,200 UP 1,900

Hanon Systems 8,390 DN 150

SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 18,890 DN 320

LOTTE CONF 105,200 UP 1,000

KT 29,950 DN 100

SamsungEng 29,250 UP 50

LG Uplus 10,960 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20800 0

(MORE)