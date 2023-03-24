KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NAVER 202,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 378,000 DN 2,000
DSME 23,600 DN 600
KIWOOM 94,900 DN 400
LG H&H 581,000 DN 3,000
Kangwonland 19,350 DN 130
DWEC 4,010 UP 5
Kakao 61,400 DN 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,100 0
COSMAX 76,800 DN 500
Kogas 26,100 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,050 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 119,900 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,240 UP 15
KEPCO E&C 73,400 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 315,000 0
LGCHEM 690,000 DN 22,000
KEPCO KPS 36,600 UP 450
HDSINFRA 7,430 UP 50
DWS 41,850 DN 1,500
Hanchem 195,700 UP 2,800
ZINUS 27,700 DN 900
PanOcean 5,540 DN 30
LG Display 15,250 UP 490
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,300 UP 170
Doosanfc 33,050 UP 450
LOTTE TOUR 13,570 DN 50
SK 165,200 UP 1,900
Hanon Systems 8,390 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 18,890 DN 320
LOTTE CONF 105,200 UP 1,000
KT 29,950 DN 100
SamsungEng 29,250 UP 50
LG Uplus 10,960 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20800 0
