KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,600 DN 1,400
KT&G 87,500 DN 900
DONGSUH 19,200 0
LX INT 28,000 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 11,880 UP 120
TaihanElecWire 1,443 UP 12
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 DN 1,050
SK hynix 87,300 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 546,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 35,800 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,350 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,290 UP 110
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,000 DN 5,000
ORION 133,400 UP 1,400
SKCHEM 71,700 DN 100
HANILCMT 11,470 UP 30
Netmarble 64,000 DN 400
SKBS 69,800 DN 300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,150 UP 250
HDC-OP 10,940 DN 180
KRAFTON 173,000 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,710 0
HD HYUNDAI 56,900 DN 100
BGF Retail 180,400 UP 1,100
AmoreG 37,050 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 177,700 DN 2,800
HL MANDO 44,500 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 40,900 UP 850
HYOSUNG TNC 438,500 DN 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 66,800 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 4,935 DN 5
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 UP 900
OCI 97,700 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 42,350 UP 950
MS IND 18,700 DN 580
KorZinc 527,000 DN 13,000
S-Oil 76,200 DN 300
LG Innotek 258,000 UP 8,000
Handsome 24,350 DN 350
(MORE)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA