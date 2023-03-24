ILJIN MATERIALS 64,000 DN 2,200

Asiana Airlines 13,530 UP 50

COWAY 50,100 UP 300

IBK 9,640 DN 130

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,700 0

SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 261,000 UP 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,100 DN 300

KAL 22,800 UP 50

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,200 DN 700

LG Corp. 83,000 DN 800

Boryung 8,100 UP 10

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 719,000 DN 27,000

LS 71,900 DN 100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97400 DN1000

SLCORP 26,000 DN 100

Yuhan 50,500 DN 200

GC Corp 116,700 DN 1,400

DongwonInd 47,700 DN 2,300

KPIC 165,600 DN 4,000

SamsungElec 63,000 UP 700

GS E&C 20,250 0

NHIS 8,630 DN 70

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,310 DN 170

SKC 102,400 DN 3,400

SGBC 50,900 UP 400

Hyosung 65,200 DN 100

Nongshim 359,000 UP 2,000

Shinsegae 210,000 0

GCH Corp 14,880 DN 130

LOTTE 28,000 DN 300

LotteChilsung 154,600 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 322,000 DN 7,000

Ottogi 437,000 DN 6,500

GS Retail 27,750 UP 150

Hanssem 51,200 DN 1,600

F&F 134,400 UP 3,300

MERITZ SECU 6,370 DN 110

KSOE 73,100 DN 400

(MORE)