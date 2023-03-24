KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungElecMech 154,900 UP 3,400
HtlShilla 78,500 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
Hanmi Science 38,250 DN 250
KEPCO 17,940 UP 20
SKTelecom 48,350 UP 550
HyundaiElev 25,950 UP 100
ShinpoongPharm 17,800 UP 270
SamsungSecu 30,800 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,940 DN 80
Mobis 210,500 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 91,700 DN 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,200 DN 4,300
HMM 20,200 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 52,900 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 140,100 DN 3,200
S-1 55,100 DN 500
KCC 218,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 61,100 DN 600
Daewoong 14,470 UP 40
TaekwangInd 711,000 0
emart 103,000 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 43,600 DN 1,350
POONGSAN 36,350 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,050 DN 1,900
CSWIND 70,000 UP 300
Hansae 15,090 DN 70
GKL 19,240 DN 260
HanmiPharm 254,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 38,750 UP 150
SD Biosensor 21,200 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,400 DN 360
TKG Huchems 18,790 DN 30
Meritz Financial 39,950 DN 700
PIAM 37,850 UP 350
HANJINKAL 42,750 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 77,400 DN 500
DoubleUGames 40,900 DN 250
KOLON IND 41,900 UP 400
(MORE)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA