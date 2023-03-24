KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
BNK Financial Group 6,210 DN 90
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,900 UP 100
Celltrion 153,600 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 1,200
KIH 54,600 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,700 DN 750
DB HiTek 56,600 UP 9,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,500 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 113,000 UP 1,200
CJ 100,600 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 UP 190
KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 800
Daesang 18,560 DN 220
SKNetworks 4,190 UP 90
ORION Holdings 16,350 UP 80
GS 39,050 DN 250
LIG Nex1 68,100 UP 400
Fila Holdings 35,600 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,000 DN 1,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,350 DN 1,600
HANWHA LIFE 2,390 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 128,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 13,400 0
SK Innovation 159,600 UP 400
Hanwha 24,750 DN 200
HITEJINRO 21,350 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 78,400 DN 800
DOOSAN 95,000 DN 100
DL 51,100 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,010 DN 170
KakaoBank 24,800 DN 400
HYBE 187,500 DN 900
SK ie technology 65,000 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 569,000 DN 6,000
DL E&C 31,500 DN 450
kakaopay 57,500 DN 500
K Car 12,210 UP 150
SKSQUARE 37,500 DN 150
DB INSURANCE 71,200 DN 1,700
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) Zebra captured some 3 hours after escaping from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
N. Korea says it conducted new underwater nuke weapon test, strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA