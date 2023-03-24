Arrest warrant sought for broadcasting watchdog chief in score rigging
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Friday for the chief of the broadcasting regulator on suspicion of score manipulation during the renewal of a broadcasting license for a cable TV network in 2020.
Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk is accused of involvement in deliberately giving low scores to TV Chosun, a right-leaning cable channel, during the review, according to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office.
Han, who underwent questioning by prosecutors earlier this week, has denied the charges.
Two former KCC officials and a professor who formerly chaired the license review panel were earlier indicted in connection with the allegations.
Han was appointed by former liberal President Moon Jae-in.
TV Chosun received 653.39 points in the review, just passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses, resulting in a conditional approval. The cable network got low scores in key categories, such as responsible and objective broadcasting.
The state audit agency concluded last year that review panel members had lowered their initial scores for TV Chosun and referred the case to the prosecution for investigation.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
