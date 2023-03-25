Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

March 25, 2023

SEOUL, Mar. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 30

Incheon 15/06 Cloudy 30

Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 17/09 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/07 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 14/06 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 16/08 Sunny 60

Gwangju 16/08 Sunny 60

Jeju 14/11 Sunny 70

Daegu 16/08 Sunny 60

Busan 15/10 Cloudy 30

