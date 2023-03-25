Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 25, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 30
Incheon 15/06 Cloudy 30
Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 17/09 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/07 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 14/06 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 16/08 Sunny 60
Gwangju 16/08 Sunny 60
Jeju 14/11 Sunny 70
Daegu 16/08 Sunny 60
Busan 15/10 Cloudy 30
(END)
