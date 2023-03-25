SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 25.



Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea boasts undersea drone on South's West Sea Defense Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon mourns deaths of 55 on West Sea Defense Day, criticizes North's provocations (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea tests undersea drone, threatens to strike 'nuclear tsunami' in Southern coast (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea drops 'undersea drone' card amid escalating nuclear threats (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea tests undersea drone, Yoon urges nation to remember North's provocations (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Heroes of West Sea Defense Day will be remembered, glorified (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Reviving new int'l airport project on Jeju Island (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea drops undersea drone this time (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trade deficit swamps IP rights after manufacturing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LGES to invest 7.2 tln won to build new battery plants in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)