N. Korea holds general meeting of Olympic Committee
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has held a general meeting of its Olympic Committee to discuss plans for this year, vowing to win more medals in international competitions, its state media said Saturday, after the country was reinstated for the Olympic Games.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said high-ranking officials attended the meeting on Friday to discuss ways to win more medals in global-scale competitions and to tackle anti-doping issues.
With the turn of the year, the North has become free from the International Olympic Committee's ban for the Olympic Games.
North Korea had been banned from the Olympic Games until the end of 2022 for boycotting the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Pyongyang may participate in the Asian Games, set to be held in September in Hangzhou, China, as well as the Olympic Games, slated for July 2024 in Paris.
The North also has been stepping up anti-doping discussions, most likely to evade further hurdles in participating in global sports events.
In October 2021, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) penalized Pyongyang for not meeting the global anti-doping standards.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
S. Korean FM says wartime sexual slavery, Dokdo not discussed in Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
TWICE's LA concert tickets sold out