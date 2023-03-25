Major labor union holds rally in downtown Seoul
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Members of a major South Korean umbrella union rallied in downtown Seoul on Saturday to condemn the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, jamming traffic in the neighborhood.
Some 13,000 union members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the country's two major umbrella labor organizations, held multiple rallies in Daehangno, Saejongno and Jongno, in protest against "prosecution-backed dictatorship."
During the rallies, the protestors said the country's civil livelihood, democracy and labor fell to the worst conditions under the Yoon administration in less than one year of his presidency.
The protestors' march blocked four of the six driving lanes near Hyehwa Station in Daehangno, as well as two driving lanes from the Jongno intersection to Seoul City Hall.
More protests by progressive activists also added to the number of protesters near Seoul City Hall.
The police dispatched some 240 police officers in the marching routes to minimize the traffic jam.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
DP leader vows to use 'all possible means' to hold Yoon accountable over summit with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
S. Korean FM says wartime sexual slavery, Dokdo not discussed in Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro