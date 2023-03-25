Major labor union holds rally in downtown Seoul

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Members of a major South Korean umbrella union rallied in downtown Seoul on Saturday to condemn the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, jamming traffic in the neighborhood.

Some 13,000 union members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the country's two major umbrella labor organizations, held multiple rallies in Daehangno, Saejongno and Jongno, in protest against "prosecution-backed dictatorship."

During the rallies, the protestors said the country's civil livelihood, democracy and labor fell to the worst conditions under the Yoon administration in less than one year of his presidency.

The protestors' march blocked four of the six driving lanes near Hyehwa Station in Daehangno, as well as two driving lanes from the Jongno intersection to Seoul City Hall.

More protests by progressive activists also added to the number of protesters near Seoul City Hall.

The police dispatched some 240 police officers in the marching routes to minimize the traffic jam.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the country's two major umbrella labor organizations, holds a rally in downtown Seoul on March 25, 2023, in protest of the South Korean president's "prosecution-backed dictatorship." (Yonhap)

