2.4 magnitude quake hits waters off S. Korea's northwest coast
All News 19:01 March 25, 2023
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck in waters off South Korea's northwest coast Saturday, but no damage has been reported, authorities said.
The quake took place in waters about 65 kilometers southwest of the country's northwest border island of Yeonpyeong at around 6:35 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at a 37.19 degrees north latitude and 125.27 degrees east longitude.
"No damage from the earthquake is expected," the KMA said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
