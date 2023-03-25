Arrest warrant request for son of former Gyeonggi gov. dismissed
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean court on Saturday dismissed a police request to issue an arrest warrant for the eldest son of a former Gyeonggi governor accused of taking illegal drugs.
The Suwon District Court rejected the request to arrest him, stating it was "difficult to recognize the need for detention based on the materials submitted to date."
The 32-year-old son of Nam Kyung-pil, the former governor of Gyeonggi Province, has been detained for allegedly taking methamphetamine at an apartment in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday.
One of his family members called the police, saying he was suspected of having taken drugs.
When taking him into custody, the police reportedly found several syringes that appeared to have been used to inject drugs. They were later tested and found to contain methamphetamine.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
DP leader vows to use 'all possible means' to hold Yoon accountable over summit with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
S. Korean FM says wartime sexual slavery, Dokdo not discussed in Yoon-Kishida summit
-
Mask mandate on public transportation to end Monday
-
U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro