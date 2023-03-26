March 27



1951 -- The Ministry of Education introduces a new school system -- six years for elementary school, three each for middle and high school, and four for university.



1971 -- The U.S. Army 7th Division withdraws after being stationed for two years in South Korea.



1982 -- The South Korean professional baseball league launches with the opening game taking place in Seoul.



1990 -- A regular flight of Korean Air makes a stop in Moscow for the first time.



2002 -- South Korea regains a sovereign credit rating of "A" four years and four months after the 1997 financial crisis.



2003 -- The government moves to allow open access to administrative information and replace closed "press rooms" with briefing rooms, to which any journalist of an accredited media organization can be given access.



2010 -- A 1,200-ton South Korean Navy ship, the Cheonan, sinks off the west coast near the maritime border with North Korea, killing 46 out of the 104 crew members on board. A probe by the South Korean government later concluded that the Cheonan was hit by a torpedo from a North Korean submarine. Pyongyang, however, has denied responsibility.



2017 -- Prosecutors seek an arrest warrant for former President Park Geun-hye on multiple charges, including bribery and abuse of power, in a massive influence-peddling scandal that removed her from office earlier in the month.



2021 -- Shin Choon-ho, founder and chairman of South Korea's top noodle maker Nongshim, famous for its signature brands like the spicy Shin Ramyun and Chapaghetti instant black bean noodles, dies of a chronic illness at the age of 91.

