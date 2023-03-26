Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 26, 2023
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/08 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 17/07 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 16/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 13/08 Rain 60
Jeonju 16/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 17/08 Cloudy 0
Jeju 13/10 Cloudy 10
Daegu 17/07 Cloudy 10
Busan 16/09 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
TWICE's new album hits No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
DP leader vows to use 'all possible means' to hold Yoon accountable over summit with Japan
-
PPP leader discusses N.K. threats, economic issues with U.S. ambassador
Most Saved
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
S. Korean exports to Japan to rise if ties normalize: report
-
Most commuters stick to mask wearing despite lifting of mandate on public transportation
-
Major labor union holds rally in downtown Seoul
-
Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
New COVID-19 cases over 10,000 for 5th day amid eased restrictions
-
N. Korea holds general meeting of Olympic Committee
-
S. Korean police search for 2 Kazakhstanis who fled airport