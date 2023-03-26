Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

March 26, 2023

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/08 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 17/07 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 16/06 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 13/08 Rain 60

Jeonju 16/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/08 Cloudy 0

Jeju 13/10 Cloudy 10

Daegu 17/07 Cloudy 10

Busan 16/09 Cloudy 10

