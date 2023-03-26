S. Korean police search for 2 Kazakhstanis who fled airport
INCHEON, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police are trying to capture two Kazakhstanis who fled Incheon International Airport on Sunday, after they were denied entry into the country for unspecified reasons, officials said.
The two foreigners climbed over a fence near the airport runway at around 4 a.m., according to the airport police. It remains unclear why they were denied entry into South Korea.
"At the moment, we have identified who they are, and we are tracking them," a police officer said on condition of anonymity.
Police are currently checking security footage to track the two Kazakhstani nationals.
(END)
-
