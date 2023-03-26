(LEAD) S. Korean police search for 2 Kazakhstanis who fled airport

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 2-3, 5)

INCHEON, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police are trying to capture two Kazakhstanis who fled Incheon International Airport on Sunday, after they were denied entry into the country for unspecified reasons, officials said.

The two individuals, aged 21 and 18, respectively, climbed over a fence near a runway at around 4:20 a.m. after breaking a terminal window to get out of the airport, according to the airport police.

They had been waiting for a repatriation flight after being denied entry into South Korea on Friday. The reason for their denial of entry remains unclear.

"At the moment, we have identified who they are, and we are tracking them," a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The two were able to escape from the airport despite the airport's various security measures, such as advanced monitoring technology and barbed wire lining the fence.

Police are currently checking security footage to track the two Kazakhstani nationals.



This photo, provided by Incheon International Airport Corp., shows the airport west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



