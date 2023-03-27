SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- Working 69 hours a week leads to a loss of 4.5 hours each week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 1,000 won breakfast gaining popularity; people concerned about soaring fried chicken prices amid high inflation (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'We want a world where we can raise our own kids rather than someone else raising our kids' (Donga Ilbo)

-- '12-day holidays should be feasible like Germany; financial compensation should be removed for flexible workweek to succeed' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Busan has seized a chance at victory' in Expo 2030 bid (Segye Times)

-- Main opposition's reckless legislation will lead to trillions of won of tax bills (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Nuclear developments by N. Korea, Russia, China threaten security balance in Northeast Asia (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Crime victims' lives torn apart since attack (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's 'grassroots diplomacy' plays role in Vietnam (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea lacks 'basic strength' in generative artificial intelligence technology (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bank crisis stemming from U.S. hits Germany after landing in Switzerland (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Samsung chief attends big forum in China (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Advanced Korean language teaching hampered by lack of training (Korea Herald)

-- Busan aims to win hearts of developing nations in Expo 2030 bid (Korea Times)

