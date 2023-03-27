Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Working 69 hours a week leads to a loss of 4.5 hours each week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 1,000 won breakfast gaining popularity; people concerned about soaring fried chicken prices amid high inflation (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We want a world where we can raise our own kids rather than someone else raising our kids' (Donga Ilbo)
-- '12-day holidays should be feasible like Germany; financial compensation should be removed for flexible workweek to succeed' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Busan has seized a chance at victory' in Expo 2030 bid (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition's reckless legislation will lead to trillions of won of tax bills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nuclear developments by N. Korea, Russia, China threaten security balance in Northeast Asia (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Crime victims' lives torn apart since attack (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's 'grassroots diplomacy' plays role in Vietnam (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea lacks 'basic strength' in generative artificial intelligence technology (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bank crisis stemming from U.S. hits Germany after landing in Switzerland (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung chief attends big forum in China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Advanced Korean language teaching hampered by lack of training (Korea Herald)
-- Busan aims to win hearts of developing nations in Expo 2030 bid (Korea Times)
