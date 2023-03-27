Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:08 March 27, 2023

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Working 69 hours a week leads to a loss of 4.5 hours each week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 1,000 won breakfast gaining popularity; people concerned about soaring fried chicken prices amid high inflation (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We want a world where we can raise our own kids rather than someone else raising our kids' (Donga Ilbo)
-- '12-day holidays should be feasible like Germany; financial compensation should be removed for flexible workweek to succeed' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Busan has seized a chance at victory' in Expo 2030 bid (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition's reckless legislation will lead to trillions of won of tax bills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nuclear developments by N. Korea, Russia, China threaten security balance in Northeast Asia (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Crime victims' lives torn apart since attack (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's 'grassroots diplomacy' plays role in Vietnam (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea lacks 'basic strength' in generative artificial intelligence technology (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bank crisis stemming from U.S. hits Germany after landing in Switzerland (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung chief attends big forum in China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Advanced Korean language teaching hampered by lack of training (Korea Herald)
-- Busan aims to win hearts of developing nations in Expo 2030 bid (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!