Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 27, 2023

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/02 Cloudy 20

Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 14/00 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 14/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 0

Daegu 16/03 Sunny 0

Busan 17/07 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!