Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 27, 2023
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/02 Cloudy 20
Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 20
Suwon 14/00 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/-1 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/-2 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 14/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/00 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 0
Daegu 16/03 Sunny 0
Busan 17/07 Cloudy 0
