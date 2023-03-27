(LEAD) Actor Yoo Ah-in questioned over alleged drug use

(ATTN: RECAST headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; REPLACES photo)

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Police questioned actor Yoo Ah-in on Monday over allegations of illegal drug use.

The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, underwent the inquiry at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for about 12 hours.

"I deeply regret that I am here with an unsavory issue and have greatly disappointed many people who have supported me," he told reporters after the questioning.

He added he wants to use this incident as an opportunity to lead a healthier lifestyle in the future.

Yoo has been under investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said his prescription purchases of propofol for nonmedical purposes have been too frequent since 2021. It is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.

Police earlier sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests, and Yoo additionally tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine.



Actor Yoo Ah-in (C) speaks to reporters at the drug crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in the capital on March 27, 2023, after questioning over allegations of illegal drug use. (Yonhap)

