Festivals Calendar - April 2023

The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in April.



* Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival

When: March 30-April 2

Where: Yeongam, South Jeolla Province

The festival began in honor of renowned Baekje dynasty scholar Wangin, who crossed the sea to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese emperor roughly 1,600 years ago. A teacher in the Japanese court, Wangin taught Japanese officials Chinese characters and other aspects of Korea's Baekje culture and civilization. Programs include a reenactment of Wangin's voyage to Japan, a memorial service, a massive tug-of-war and various cultural performances. For further information, contact the Yeongam Festival Promotion Committee at 061-470-2114, or visit its website at (http://www.wangin.kr) (Korean only).



This image of the 2019 Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival is captured from the festival's website.

* Goryeong Daegaya Festival

When: March 31-April 2

Where: Goryeong, North Gyeongsang Province

The Goryeong Daegaya Festival highlights the ancient culture of Daegaya, a mysterious kingdom that existed some 1,500 years ago on the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. Visitors will be able to experience the life of the Daegaya people by making huts, clothes and bowstrings used by people at the time. Visitors will also have a chance to view rock art painted by prehistoric inhabitants, and experience ancient tombs and metalwork produced by the Gaya kingdom. More information is available at (http://www.festdgy.com) or by calling 054-950-6424.



This image of the 2019 Goryeong Daegaya Festival is captured from the festival's website.

* King Danjong Culture Festival

When: April 29-May 1

Where: Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province

The festival is the main festival of Yeongwol, a county in Gangwon Province. It was established in memory of the Joseon dynasty's King Danjong, who fell victim to his uncle's ambition to take the throne. In addition to ritual services for Danjong, various cultural and art performances, traditional folk games and exhibitions are slated for the three-day period.

For information, call 033-370-2226 or go to the English homepage (http://www.danjong.co.kr).



This photo is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization.

* Jindo Miracle Sea Festival

When: April 20-22

Where: Jindo-gun, South Jeolla Province

Around this time of year, the seawater in Jindo mysteriously parts due to the tidal difference to open a 2.8-km-long, 40-meter-wide pathway of sand between Jindo and Modo Islet for about one hour twice a day, allowing a huge crowd of local and foreign tourists to walk along the sea road.

The festival also includes a variety of events and activities, including a parade and traditional cultural performances. For information, call 061-540-3408 or go to the homepage (https://www.jindo.go.kr/tour/sub.cs?m=99).



This photo is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization.

* Jinhae Gunhangje (Naval Port Festival)

When: March 25-April 3

Where: Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province

Jinhae Gunhangje, or the Jinhae Naval Port Festival, is held annually for about 10 days in early April in Jinhae amid the gorgeous cherry blossoms. Jinhae, now a ward in the city of Changwon, has been an important naval base on the south coast since the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). The festival originated in 1952 as a memorial ceremony for Adm. Yi Sun-shin, a 16th-century war hero. It is currently a combination of a memorial for Adm. Yi and a collection of cultural and artistic events. For more information, go to the website (https://www.changwon.go.kr/depart/contents.do?mId=1101010000) or call the Changwon City Cultural Information Office at 055-225-2342.



A photo of Jinhae Gunhangje, captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization

* Tongyeong International Music Festival

When: March 31-April 9

Where: Tongyeong Arts Center, Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province

The 2023 Tongyeong International Music Festival is scheduled to run from March 31 to April 9 at Tongyeong Arts Center under the theme "Beyond Borders." The festival will present various performances by established and up-and-coming artists, as well as winners of the ISANGYUN Competition. The festival began in 2000 to honor Yun Isang (1917-1995), Korea's greatest composer of contemporary music, who was born in Tongyeong. For further details, call 055-645-2137 or go to (www.timf.org).



This photo provided by the Tongyeong city government shows a night exterior view of the Tongyeong Arts Center, the venue of the annual Tongyeong International Music Festival in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.



