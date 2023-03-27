NCT's new unit Dojaejung to debut next month
All News 10:30 March 27, 2023
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A new unit composed of three members of the popular K-pop boy group NCT will make a debut with its first EP next month, the group's agency said Monday.
Dojaejung that consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo will drop the EP "Perfume" on April 17, SM Entertainment said.
They first performed as a unit during the NCT 127 world tour in Seoul in October.
"The three members of NCT Dojaejung have excellent vocals and performance skills, and they will showcase a perfect transformation with new music and performances through this activity."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
PPP leader discusses N.K. threats, economic issues with U.S. ambassador
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Most Saved
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Police looking into suspected narcotics use by Chun's grandson
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military