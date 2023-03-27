NCT's new unit Dojaejung to debut next month

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A new unit composed of three members of the popular K-pop boy group NCT will make a debut with its first EP next month, the group's agency said Monday.

Dojaejung that consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo will drop the EP "Perfume" on April 17, SM Entertainment said.

They first performed as a unit during the NCT 127 world tour in Seoul in October.

"The three members of NCT Dojaejung have excellent vocals and performance skills, and they will showcase a perfect transformation with new music and performances through this activity."

This image provided by SM Entertainment shows an English poster for "Perfume," the debut album by NCT's new unit, Dojaejung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

