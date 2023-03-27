Yoon replaces foreign affairs secretary

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential foreign affairs secretary has recently been replaced, an official said Monday, just one month before President Yoon Suk Yeol goes on a state visit to the United States.

Lee Moon-hee, a career diplomat, has been replaced after suffering from a heavy workload over the past year, the official said, rejecting speculation about why one of the main officials handling the upcoming presidential trip to the U.S. had to go.

"The time for replacement has come, and his successor is in the process of taking over," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

Lee Choong-myon, head of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, has reportedly been tapped as the new foreign affairs secretary.



Former presidential secretary for foreign affairs Lee Moon-hee (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)