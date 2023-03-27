Value of construction contracts dips 18.4 pct in Q4
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea tumbled nearly 19 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 amid a slumping housing market, government data showed Monday.
Civilian and public work contracts in Asia's fourth-largest economy were valued at 66.7 trillion won (US$51.2 billion) in the October-December period, down 18.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
It marked the biggest on-year drop for any quarter since 2014, when data tracking began.
It was also a turnaround from three previous quarters, when the value of construction contracts rose 10.4 percent, 8.8 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
In the last quarter, private deals plunged 22.5 percent on-year to 49.6 trillion won, and public-sector contracts fell 3.2 percent to 17.1 trillion won.
The value of contracts clinched by the top 50 industry players nose-dived 26 percent on-year to 24.3 trillion won.
Construction contracts in the capital Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi Province shrank 19.6 percent, and those in the remainder of the country slumped 17.3 percent.
For all of 2022, the value of civilian and public construction contracts expanded 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 296.8 trillion won.
Private deals climbed 3.7 percent on-year to 235.3 trillion won, but public-sector contracts dropped 0.9 percent to 61.5 trillion won, according to the data.
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
PPP leader discusses N.K. threats, economic issues with U.S. ambassador
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Police looking into suspected narcotics use by Chun's grandson
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military