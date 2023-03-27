Yoon appoints new chief of National Office of Investigation
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol named Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police chief Woo Jong-soo on Monday as the new head of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide.
Woo's appointment came after Yoon's previous designation of Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, as police investigation chief was canceled following revelations that his son seriously bullied one of his schoolmates in high school.
Born in Seoul, Woo entered police service in 1999 and served in various key positions, including investigation bureau chief at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and deputy commissioner general at the National Police Agency.
The chief of the National Office of Investigation oversees over 30,000 police investigation personnel across the country, including the heads of city- and province-based police agencies and police stations.
