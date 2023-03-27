Seoul shares extend losses late Mon. morning amid recession woes

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended losses late Monday morning as signs of trouble at major European lender Deutsche Bank renewed concerns over the health of the global financial system.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 11.83 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,403.13 as of 11:20 a.m.

Investors remain concerned over the risk of recession amid the banking crisis triggered by the collapse of the U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank.

In addition, Deutsche Bank's tumbling stocks are adding to traders' woes. The German lender's stocks plunged Friday as the cost to insure against a default in its debt spiked.

Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 120 billion won (US$92 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individual stock purchases valued at 122 billion won.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks declined across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.9 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. dropped 1.1 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. shed 1.1 percent.

Among gainers, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1 percent, No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. climbed 3.3 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 0.2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,302.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.35 won from the previous session's close.

