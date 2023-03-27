Incheon, Gimpo airports resume additional flights to and from Japan, China
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air resumed regular late-night flights between Incheon International Airport, the gateway to Seoul, and Tokyo's Haneda International Airport on Monday, three years after they were suspended due to COVID-19.
The flight departs from Haneda at 2 a.m. and arrives at Incheon at 4:35 a.m. seven times a week, according to Incheon International Airport Corp.
It is expected to meet the travel demand from Japanese office workers who want to visit South Korea for a one-day trip or a short weekend trip, the corporation said, forecasting an additional increase of 153,000 visitors, including 67,000 transfer passengers, a year.
Meanwhile, Korea Airports Corp. said flights between Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and two Chinese destinations -- Beijing and Shanghai -- fully resumed Sunday after a three-year suspension due to the pandemic.
Korean Air, Asiana Airlines and four other Chinese airlines operate a total of 112 flights per week in the Gimpo-Beijing and Gimpo-Shanghai routes, restoring their pre-COVID-19 levels, the corporation said.
With the resumption of flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai, all five international routes from Gimpo have been restored, the corporation noted. Flights between Gimpo and Haneda resumed in June last year.
