Ruling party appoints new chiefs of party's think tank, policy committee
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Soo-young was appointed the new head of the Yeouido Institute, the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) think tank, on Monday as the party fills key posts after Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was elected new leader earlier this month.
The party also endorsed the appointment of three-term lawmaker Park Dae-chul as chief policymaker.
Earlier in the day, the presidential office said it will establish a new "hotline" between Lee Kwan-sup, senior presidential secretary for policy planning, and the new chief policymaker of the PPP to facilitate policy coordination.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
PPP leader discusses N.K. threats, economic issues with U.S. ambassador
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Police looking into suspected narcotics use by Chun's grandson
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military