Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ruling party appoints new chiefs of party's think tank, policy committee

All News 14:23 March 27, 2023

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Soo-young was appointed the new head of the Yeouido Institute, the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) think tank, on Monday as the party fills key posts after Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was elected new leader earlier this month.

The party also endorsed the appointment of three-term lawmaker Park Dae-chul as chief policymaker.

Earlier in the day, the presidential office said it will establish a new "hotline" between Lee Kwan-sup, senior presidential secretary for policy planning, and the new chief policymaker of the PPP to facilitate policy coordination.

Rep. Park Soo-young of the ruling People Power Party speaks at a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 1, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Rep. Park Soo-young of the ruling People Power Party speaks at a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 1, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#ruling party #appointments
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!