Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan

ANSAN, South Korea, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Four young Nigerian siblings were killed in a fire that engulfed a three-story residential building in Ansan, south of Seoul, on Monday.

The fire started on the building's second floor at 3:28 a.m. and was put out by firefighters about 40 minutes later, according to fire authorities in the city 30 kilometers south of Seoul.

Firefighters found the four siblings -- two girls aged 4 and 11, and two boys aged 6 and 7 -- dead inside the scorched second-floor home.

All seven family members, including the parents and a 2-year-old baby, were inside the home when the parents found the living room ablaze. They rescued the baby first but were presumed to have failed to come to the rescue of the rest, according to the authorities.

Some 37 residents of the building, mostly foreigners, also evacuated, including three other Nigerian nationals, two Uzbeks and a Russian national who sustained minor injuries.

Police and fire authorities were conducting a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.



This photo provided by fire authorities shows a fire burning the interior of a residential building in Ansan, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

