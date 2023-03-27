Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top envoy to Japan said Monday a "change in position" has been detected among the right wing in Tokyo calling for closer cooperation with Seoul on security issues amid a restoration of ties between the neighbors.

At a press conference in Seoul, Ambassador Yun Duk-min assessed that "conditions appear to have been created" for Japan's Fumio Kishida administration to "push ahead with conviction" in improving relations between the two countries.

Earlier this month, President Yoon Suk Yeol held summit talks with Kishida amid efforts to restore bilateral ties. Their meeting came in the wake of Seoul's decision to resolve a long-standing dispute over wartime forced labor by compensating the victims without asking Japan for contributions.

"Recently, right-wing groups in Japan that place emphasis on security have strongly called for cooperation with South Korea," Yun said, adding, "We are seeing a change in the political situation in Japan." The envoy was in Seoul to attend an annual gathering of heads of overseas South Korean missions.

Since the launch of the Yoon administration in May last year, South Korea and Japan have stepped up efforts to improve security cooperation against North Korea's provocations and threats.



South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry in Seoul on March 27, 2023, while attending an annual gathering of heads of overseas South Korean missions. The meeting runs for five days. (Yonhap)

