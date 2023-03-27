Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top envoy to Japan said Monday a "change in position" has been detected among the right wing in Tokyo calling for closer cooperation with Seoul on security issues amid a restoration of ties between the neighbors.
At a press conference in Seoul, Ambassador Yun Duk-min assessed that "conditions appear to have been created" for Japan's Fumio Kishida administration to "push ahead with conviction" in improving relations between the two countries.
Earlier this month, President Yoon Suk Yeol held summit talks with Kishida amid efforts to restore bilateral ties. Their meeting came in the wake of Seoul's decision to resolve a long-standing dispute over wartime forced labor by compensating the victims without asking Japan for contributions.
"Recently, right-wing groups in Japan that place emphasis on security have strongly called for cooperation with South Korea," Yun said, adding, "We are seeing a change in the political situation in Japan." The envoy was in Seoul to attend an annual gathering of heads of overseas South Korean missions.
Since the launch of the Yoon administration in May last year, South Korea and Japan have stepped up efforts to improve security cooperation against North Korea's provocations and threats.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military