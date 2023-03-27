SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LG Corp. 83,000 0

SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 UP 10

Daewoong 14,560 UP 90

POSCO CHEMICAL 265,500 UP 4,500

Boryung 8,200 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 UP 600

Shinsegae 209,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 DN 150

KAL 22,550 DN 250

TaekwangInd 704,000 DN 7,000

GC Corp 121,300 UP 4,600

MERITZ SECU 6,220 DN 150

LS 75,400 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97100 DN300

KPIC 165,900 UP 300

Ottogi 438,000 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 79,300 UP 800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,290 DN 20

SKC 104,300 UP 1,900

DongwonInd 48,250 UP 550

GS E&C 20,050 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 723,000 UP 4,000

GS Retail 27,750 0

SLCORP 26,350 UP 350

Yuhan 50,500 0

GCH Corp 15,260 UP 380

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

LotteChilsung 155,000 UP 400

Nongshim 360,500 UP 1,500

POSCO Holdings 332,000 UP 10,000

SamsungElec 62,100 DN 900

SGBC 52,000 UP 1,100

NHIS 8,550 DN 80

LOTTE 28,000 0

Hyosung 65,500 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 176,100 DN 1,600

AmoreG 37,500 UP 450

DB INSURANCE 71,400 UP 200

DOOSAN 94,500 DN 500

KIA CORP. 76,000 DN 1,600

