KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 83,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 UP 10
Daewoong 14,560 UP 90
POSCO CHEMICAL 265,500 UP 4,500
Boryung 8,200 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 UP 600
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 DN 150
KAL 22,550 DN 250
TaekwangInd 704,000 DN 7,000
GC Corp 121,300 UP 4,600
MERITZ SECU 6,220 DN 150
LS 75,400 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97100 DN300
KPIC 165,900 UP 300
Ottogi 438,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 79,300 UP 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,290 DN 20
SKC 104,300 UP 1,900
DongwonInd 48,250 UP 550
GS E&C 20,050 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 723,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 27,750 0
SLCORP 26,350 UP 350
Yuhan 50,500 0
GCH Corp 15,260 UP 380
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
LotteChilsung 155,000 UP 400
Nongshim 360,500 UP 1,500
POSCO Holdings 332,000 UP 10,000
SamsungElec 62,100 DN 900
SGBC 52,000 UP 1,100
NHIS 8,550 DN 80
LOTTE 28,000 0
Hyosung 65,500 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 176,100 DN 1,600
AmoreG 37,500 UP 450
DB INSURANCE 71,400 UP 200
DOOSAN 94,500 DN 500
KIA CORP. 76,000 DN 1,600
