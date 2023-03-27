KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 51,500 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 77,400 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,710 DN 140
Youngpoong 546,000 0
SK hynix 85,500 DN 1,800
KorZinc 527,000 0
SamsungElecMech 154,900 0
Hanssem 49,100 DN 2,100
F&F 136,000 UP 1,600
KSOE 73,300 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 4,885 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,060 UP 10
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 DN 2,000
Kogas 26,800 UP 700
MS IND 19,890 UP 1,190
IS DONGSEO 41,000 DN 1,350
Hanmi Science 38,150 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,900 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
HYUNDAI WIA 53,300 UP 400
S-Oil 76,300 UP 100
LG Innotek 266,000 UP 8,000
HMM 19,740 DN 460
HyundaiMipoDock 66,700 DN 100
OCI 96,200 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 UP 1,100
Hanchem 195,500 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 139,200 DN 900
DWS 43,550 UP 1,700
Mobis 211,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 92,900 UP 1,200
KEPCO 18,380 UP 440
SamsungSecu 30,850 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,410 UP 470
S-1 54,300 DN 800
ZINUS 27,850 UP 150
HITEJINRO 21,500 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 33,000 DN 100
Daesang 18,980 UP 420
SKNetworks 4,250 UP 60
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military