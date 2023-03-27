KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 16,300 DN 50
KCC 216,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 62,500 UP 1,400
HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,000 DN 350
Hanwha 24,600 DN 150
DB HiTek 59,500 UP 2,900
CJ 99,600 DN 1,000
LX INT 28,250 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 11,930 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,431 DN 12
SKTelecom 48,400 UP 50
HyundaiElev 25,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 118,900 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,900 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,315 UP 75
Hanon Systems 8,400 UP 10
SK 164,900 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 17,960 UP 160
Handsome 24,550 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,800 UP 1,800
Asiana Airlines 13,590 UP 60
COWAY 51,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 DN 400
IBK 9,620 DN 20
DONGSUH 19,300 UP 100
SamsungEng 29,150 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,300 DN 900
PanOcean 5,480 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 19,020 UP 130
LOTTE CONF 105,600 UP 400
KT 30,200 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20700 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 13,590 UP 20
LG Uplus 10,880 DN 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 DN 200
KT&G 87,500 0
Doosan Enerbility 15,950 DN 350
Doosanfc 33,300 UP 250
