ORION Holdings 16,300 DN 50

KCC 216,000 DN 2,500

SKBP 62,500 UP 1,400

HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,000 DN 350

Hanwha 24,600 DN 150

DB HiTek 59,500 UP 2,900

CJ 99,600 DN 1,000

LX INT 28,250 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 11,930 UP 50

TaihanElecWire 1,431 DN 12

SKTelecom 48,400 UP 50

HyundaiElev 25,800 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDS 118,900 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,900 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,315 UP 75

Hanon Systems 8,400 UP 10

SK 164,900 DN 300

ShinpoongPharm 17,960 UP 160

Handsome 24,550 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,800 UP 1,800

Asiana Airlines 13,590 UP 60

COWAY 51,300 UP 1,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 DN 400

IBK 9,620 DN 20

DONGSUH 19,300 UP 100

SamsungEng 29,150 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 107,300 DN 900

PanOcean 5,480 DN 60

SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 19,020 UP 130

LOTTE CONF 105,600 UP 400

KT 30,200 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20700 DN100

LOTTE TOUR 13,590 UP 20

LG Uplus 10,880 DN 80

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 DN 200

KT&G 87,500 0

Doosan Enerbility 15,950 DN 350

Doosanfc 33,300 UP 250

(MORE)