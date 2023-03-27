KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 14,940 DN 310
Kangwonland 19,410 UP 60
NAVER 199,300 DN 3,200
Kakao 60,700 DN 700
NCsoft 372,000 DN 6,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,800 DN 300
COSMAX 78,900 UP 2,100
KIWOOM 95,400 UP 500
DSME 23,300 DN 300
HDSINFRA 7,190 DN 240
DWEC 3,970 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 314,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 36,000 DN 600
LG H&H 581,000 0
LGCHEM 698,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 71,000 DN 2,400
ShinhanGroup 34,850 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,900 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,100 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 113,500 UP 500
Celltrion 158,600 UP 5,000
TKG Huchems 18,710 DN 80
JB Financial Group 8,460 UP 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,900 0
KIH 53,900 DN 700
GS 38,650 DN 400
LIG Nex1 68,500 UP 400
Fila Holdings 34,800 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,100 DN 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,100 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,385 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 13,380 DN 20
SK Innovation 166,800 UP 7,200
POONGSAN 36,600 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 46,700 DN 350
Hansae 15,080 DN 10
Youngone Corp 44,400 UP 800
