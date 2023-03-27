CSWIND 69,700 DN 300

GKL 19,280 UP 40

KOLON IND 41,300 DN 600

HanmiPharm 254,000 DN 500

SD Biosensor 21,350 UP 150

Meritz Financial 39,000 DN 950

BNK Financial Group 6,190 DN 20

emart 102,800 DN 200

KRAFTON 174,900 UP 1,900

ORION 134,500 UP 1,100

HANJINKAL 43,000 UP 250

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 00 UP550

BGF Retail 178,600 DN 1,800

KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 UP 300

DoubleUGames 42,100 UP 1,200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,190 DN 100

SKCHEM 72,200 UP 500

HL MANDO 44,550 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 438,000 DN 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,550 UP 400

SKBS 70,800 UP 1,000

HD HYUNDAI 56,700 DN 200

PIAM 37,050 DN 800

CHONGKUNDANG 77,800 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 0

HANILCMT 11,620 UP 150

Doosan Bobcat 40,700 DN 200

Netmarble 63,900 DN 100

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,500 DN 1,500

HDC-OP 10,760 DN 180

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,730 UP 20

WooriFinancialGroup 10,990 DN 20

SK ie technology 66,300 UP 1,300

LG Energy Solution 574,000 UP 5,000

SKSQUARE 36,900 DN 600

K Car 12,130 DN 80

HYBE 182,100 DN 5,400

DL E&C 31,150 DN 350

KakaoBank 23,950 DN 850

kakaopay 54,700 DN 2,800

(END)