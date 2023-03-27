KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 69,700 DN 300
GKL 19,280 UP 40
KOLON IND 41,300 DN 600
HanmiPharm 254,000 DN 500
SD Biosensor 21,350 UP 150
Meritz Financial 39,000 DN 950
BNK Financial Group 6,190 DN 20
emart 102,800 DN 200
KRAFTON 174,900 UP 1,900
ORION 134,500 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 43,000 UP 250
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 00 UP550
BGF Retail 178,600 DN 1,800
KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 UP 300
DoubleUGames 42,100 UP 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,190 DN 100
SKCHEM 72,200 UP 500
HL MANDO 44,550 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 438,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,550 UP 400
SKBS 70,800 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,700 DN 200
PIAM 37,050 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 77,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 0
HANILCMT 11,620 UP 150
Doosan Bobcat 40,700 DN 200
Netmarble 63,900 DN 100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 10,760 DN 180
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,730 UP 20
WooriFinancialGroup 10,990 DN 20
SK ie technology 66,300 UP 1,300
LG Energy Solution 574,000 UP 5,000
SKSQUARE 36,900 DN 600
K Car 12,130 DN 80
HYBE 182,100 DN 5,400
DL E&C 31,150 DN 350
KakaoBank 23,950 DN 850
kakaopay 54,700 DN 2,800
(END)
