Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy

SEOUL -- South Korea's top envoy to Japan said Monday a "change in position" has been detected among the right wing in Tokyo calling for closer cooperation with Seoul on security issues amid a restoration of ties between the neighbors.

At a press conference in Seoul, Ambassador Yun Duk-min assessed that "conditions appear to have been created" for Japan's Fumio Kishida administration to "push ahead with conviction" in improving relations between the two countries.



(News Focus) Samsung's chip biz is likely to report losses, defies pressure to rein in output

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics is likely to report poor results in its chip business next month, analysts said Monday, as the ongoing global economic challenges that have resulted in reduced consumer demand negatively affect the company's performance.

Samsung's Device Solution (DS) division, which oversees its chip business, is forecast to make its first financial loss in 14 years, according to analysts' estimates, as surplus chip inventory has been growing significantly amid tapering global demand.



(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Monday, hours before a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier staged joint drills in waters south of Jeju Island, according to South Korea's military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said it detected the launches from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae Province between 7:47 a.m. and 8 a.m. The missiles flew some 370 kilometers before splashing into the sea, it added.



(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan

ANSAN -- Four young Nigerian siblings were killed in a fire that engulfed a three-story residential building in Ansan, south of Seoul, on Monday.

The fire started on the building's first floor at 3:28 a.m. and was put out by firefighters about 40 minutes later, according to fire authorities in the city 30 kilometers south of Seoul.



World championship medal erases self-doubt for figure skater Lee Hae-in

SEOUL -- Despite her recent international success, South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in still had bouts of self-doubt heading into last week's world championships in Japan.

Having emerged with a silver medal from the annual competition, Lee said Monday she is a far more confident athlete.



(Yonhap Interview) Cellist Youn Ji-won combines paintings with music for boundless art experience

SEOUL -- Youn Ji-won is a cellist and a self-taught art curator who thinks looking at paintings in museums is not enough and wants to invite people to the boundless art world in unconventional ways.

Youn has created her own term, "lecture concert," to select artworks under a theme, tell stories behind paintings and perform classical music, sometimes with course meals loosely inspired by the themes, which together offer comprehensive art experiences.



(LEAD) SK chief's estranged wife sues his new partner for compensation

SEOUL -- Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, who has been in divorce proceedings with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, launched a lawsuit against Chey's cohabitant Monday for a large amount of compensation money, judicial officials said.

Roh's side filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Family Court, demanding a solatium of 3 billion won (US$2.3 million) from Kim Hee-young, the SK chief's new partner who is now serving as the chair of T&C Foundation, according to the officials.

