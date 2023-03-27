Vice defense minister meets MIKTA diplomats on security cooperation
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul hosted a luncheon meeting with diplomats from Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia on Monday to discuss security cooperation among the middle-power countries, the defense ministry said.
It marked the first defense talks of the MIKTA group, named after the initials of the five countries, since a vice-ministerial MIKTA defense dialogue took place on the margins of an annual security forum in Seoul in 2016.
The participants were Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman, Australian Ambassador Catherine Raper, as well as senior officials from the Mexican and Turkish Embassies, Adrian García and Sezai Tollga Simsir, respectively.
During the talks, Shin expressed expectations that the middle-power countries will develop their arms industry cooperation in a "mutually beneficial" manner, according to the ministry.
He also proposed that MIKTA countries work together to promote joint efforts in a range of areas, such as disaster responses, peacekeeping operations, and humanitarian and cybersecurity cooperation.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military