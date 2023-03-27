S. Korea suggests N. Korea may have exaggerated 'underwater nuke attack drone' claim
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean military raised the possibility Monday that North Korea's claim of a recent "underwater nuclear attack drone" test may have been exaggerated, while noting its development appears to be at an "early" stage.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) gave an assessment on the North's new weapon amid growing concerns over whether the South and the United States are fully ready to counter emerging threats from the North's new weapons systems.
Last week, the North's state media said the country had tested the weapon capable of spawning a "radioactive tsunami" and that it cruised at an underwater depth of 80 to 150 meters in the East Sea for 59 hours and 12 minutes.
"Having pieced together the South Korea-U.S. analysis of the 'underwater nuclear attack drone' as well as expert views on it, our military is putting weight to the possibility that the claim might have been exaggerated or fabricated," the JCS said in a statement.
"There have been movements indicating the North has been working to develop an unmanned undersea vehicle, but our assessment is that it is still at an early (development) stage," it added.
The JCS stressed the South and the U.S. will keep close tabs on "various" threats from the North and maintain a "firm" combined defense posture.
The North claimed the drone was designed to "stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami" to destroy naval striker groups and major ports of its enemies, and it can be deployed "at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea: S. Korean military