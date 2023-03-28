Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 March 28, 2023

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- With civic groups' absence, gov't carbon neutrality commission's debate was filled with complaints, not opinions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Commercial real estate loans emerge as new danger to U.S. financial market (Kookmin Daily)
-- Looking for an ER bed in Seoul; 26 calls in 75 minutes (Donga Ilbo)
-- Child care crisis: 'Do I need to quit my job?' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- With all-out global promotion activities, S. Korean biz circles are fully committed to host of Busan Expo (Segye Times)
-- Judge files complaint with Human Rights Commission, calling more than 3 rulings a week overwork (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Climate change could advance cherry blossoms to February, a nightmarish event for bees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Despite Constitutional Court's ruling, Justice Minister Han rejects to revise enforcement ordinance of Prosecutors' Office Act and Criminal Procedure Act (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles ahead of U.S. aircraft carrier Nimitz's arrival (Hankook Ilbo)
-- With no faith in savings, stock market, investors move money to MMFs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Amid earnings shock, businesses suffer from spiking labor costs (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North fires missiles ahead of U.S. carrier's arrival (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea fires 2 missiles as US aircraft carrier arrives in Busan (Korea Herald)
-- US aircraft carrier to visit Busan amid NK provocations (Korea Times)
