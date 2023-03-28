March 29



1995 -- South Korea becomes a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, an international economic organization founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.



2001 -- Incheon International Airport, South Korea's largest airport, is officially opened. The airport is the primary gateway to South Korea, and one of the largest and busiest in the world.



2009 -- Kim Yu-na, South Korea's figure skating superstar, claims her first women's singles gold medal with a record 207.71 points at the 2009 World Figure Skating Championship in Los Angeles. Kim recorded 131.59 points in the free skate of the championship held at the Staples Center and topped the overall standings. Kim became the first to receive over 200 points in the women's singles event.



2016 -- Cheong Wa Dae said South Korea's President Park Geun-hye will meet with the leaders of the United States, Japan and China later in Washington to coordinate how to deal with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.



2018 -- South and North Korea agree to hold their third summit on April 27 between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Peace House on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom. The summit marks the third meeting of the two countries' heads of states following the first and second summits in 2000 and 2007, respectively.



(END)