(LEAD) 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' by BTS member Jimin debuts on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- "Set Me Free Pt. 2" by Jimin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, has entered the U.S. Billboard's main songs chart for this week.

Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) the song arrived at No. 30 on the Hot 100 chart, adding Jimin became the first BTS member to chart the top 40 with a solo song that is not a collaborative project with other artists.

The BTS dancer-rapper previously hit the chart at No. 76 with "Vibe," a collaboration song with BIGBANG's Taeyang, in January.

"Set Me Free Pt. 2" is a prereleased track of Jimin's first official individual album, "Face," released Friday.

The album's lead track, "Like Crazy," topped the world's largest music streaming service Spotify's Global Top 50 chart for Sunday with about 6.01 million streams, two days after debuting at No. 2 on the day of its release.

In Japan, "Face" topped the latest Oricon weekly albums ranking by selling 225,000 copies, making him the first solo artist to top the ranking this year to date.

The six-track album also set the record for the biggest first-week sales by a soloist in Japan this year, his agency, BigHit Music said, quoting Oricon.

Jimin became the first K-pop soloist with an album selling over 1 million copies on the day of its release based on the Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of K-pop album sales, as "Face" sold 1,021,532 copies on the first day.

It also topped the iTunes' top albums charts in 63 regions around the world, while its main single, "Like Crazy," was the No. 1 song on the service's top songs charts in 111 regions Saturday.

